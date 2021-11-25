People should be aware that driving in the cold can invalidate their insurance.

When it comes to the legislation, drivers generally feel less confidence on the road during the winter since there is a lot of uncertainty.

When driving in inclement weather, drivers should put their safety first, as not only will you increase the chance of a road accident, but you will also risk having your car insurance canceled and facing a fine or penalty points on your license.

However, there are a few misconceptions regarding driving in the cold.

As winter comes, the arduous task of de-icing a frozen windscreen is going to become a part of every motorist’s routine; however, it’s critical to avoid this common blunder.

While many people believe this is a hoax, you could be fined if you’re caught leaving your motor running on a public road to defrost your windscreen.

The act violates the Highway Code’s rule 123 and the Road Vehicles (Constructions and Use) Regulations 1986’s regulations 98 and 107. Motorists who are caught could face a £20 fine, with the penalty increasing to £40 if they refuse to turn off the engine.

If you have your own driveway, though, you won’t be breaking the law, but de-icers and scrapers may be a more environmentally friendly approach to defrost your windscreen.

Many drivers get winter tyres installed since they are safer when driving in inclement weather. This is because the rubber on the tyres works better at temperatures below 7 degrees, and they have tread patterns that move surface water more quickly.

While having them installed constitutes a modification that should be reported to an insurer, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) Winter Tyres Motor Insurance Commitment is signed by the majority of UK insurance carriers. This means you won’t need to notify your insurance company because the tyres are considered safer at this time of year.

It's worth double-checking, though, because there are still a few insurers who aren't members of the.