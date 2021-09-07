People should be aware of the dangers of romance frauds, according to Action Fraud.

Criminals use romance scams to force individuals to give money to them after convincing them that they are in a genuine relationship.

The criminal will normally go to considerable pains to acquire the victim’s trust so that requests for money do not set off alarm bells, usually by requesting financial assistance for emergency medical needs or transportation fees to visit the victim if they are abroad.

Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, has asked anyone who have been victims of romance scams to contact them.

Victims should immediately call their bank and report the incident to Action Fraud at 0300 123 2040 or actionfraud.police.uk.

Victims in Scotland should report their crimes to Police Scotland by dialing 101.

On their website, Action Scam offers the following tips to anyone who suspects they or someone they know is a victim of romance fraud.

They might keep their relationship under wraps or make reasons for why their online lover hasn’t video called or met in person. When you inquire about their relationship, they may become hostile or irritated, and withdraw from discussion. They could show a lot of emotion and commitment to someone they’ve just met. They have sent or intend to pay money to someone they have never met in person. To send money, they can take out loans or take money from their pension.

Any demands for money from someone you’ve never met in person, especially someone you’ve only encountered online, should be regarded with caution.

To receive guidance, talk to your family or friends.

Do your homework first because profile photos may not be authentic. Using a reverse image search engine, you can find photographs that were taken from somewhere else or by someone else.

Send them any money you have. Permit them to have access to your bank account. Make a payment on their behalf Take out a loan for them. Copy your personal documents, such as passports and driver's licenses. Invest your own funds on their behalf or based on their recommendations.