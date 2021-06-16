People should be aware of new coronavirus symptoms as the Delta variety spreads.

The Delta variety of coronavirus is now the most common strain in the United Kingdom, and some scientists believe that people who get the virus experience symptoms that differ from the recognized indicators.

A fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss of smell or taste are the three definitive indications of coronavirus, according to the NHS.

However, the new strain appears to be affecting people differently from the old one, with many people reporting new symptoms.

The most common symptom that many people have described is a headache and a sore throat.

According to Birmingham Live, a top professor claims that the Delta variation, which was first discovered in India, appears to “function slightly differently.”

However, it’s possible that this is due to the fact that covid is now causing an epidemic among teenagers, and symptoms are known to vary by age group.

Since March 2020, the ZOE Covid Symptom Study has been documenting the covid outbreak, with millions of Britons using an app to report their symptoms.

Prof Tim Spector, the study’s principal author, told The Telegraph: “We’ve been looking at the top symptoms since the beginning of May, and they’re not the same as they were.”

“Headache is number one, followed by a sore throat, a runny nose, and a fever.

“All of those aren’t the old traditional symptoms; cough is number five, so it’s uncommon, and we don’t even find loss of smell in the top ten anymore.

“This variety appears to operate in a slightly different manner.”

According to symptoms recorded by app users, 66 percent of patients with covid have a headache.

A sore throat is reported by 53% of people, while a runny nose is reported by 49%.

The app has discovered that a loss of taste or smell is no longer among the top ten symptoms.