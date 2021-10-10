People rave over Chippy’s new ‘amazing’ salt & pepper meal.

Customers at a Merseyside chippy are getting the ultimate salt and pepper delight.

Salt and pepper chips, chicken wings, and a variety of other foods are all very Scouse.

Salt and pepper chips, a popular snack in chip shops and Chinese restaurants around the region, are thought to have originated in Chinese chip shops in the mid-1990s.

Restaurants and takeaways began to add salt and pepper spring rolls, ribs, and even salt and pepper kebab meat to their menus as demand for the dish grew.

Salt and pepper fish fingers have just been introduced at one chippy, and they’ve already proven to be a hit.

For £6, you can get five battered cod salt and pepper goujons at Sea Breeze Fish Bar in Maghull.

Fehmi Yilmaz, the owner, told The Washington Newsday that he was craving some’salt and peppered’ fish and decided to give it a shot.

Fehmi explained: “It was delicious. I delivered it to the staff, who enjoyed it, so we decided to serve it on Thursday evening.

“We sold ten portions that night.

“It appears to be very popular.”

On a Facebook post introducing the new meal, fans of the Moorhey Road chip restaurant were eager to respond.

“That’s our tea taken care of,” one person wrote.

“Omg, I’m actually drooling,” commented another.

“I tried them last night and I’m honestly worried for how addictive they are,” a third wrote.