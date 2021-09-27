People panic buy gas since deliveries are dwindling in the United Kingdom.

The Associated Press stated that although the United Kingdom is dealing with a truck driver shortage, a wave of panic buying petrol among residents is increasing fuel shortages.

In the midst of the national frenzy, over two-thirds of members of the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents roughly 5,500 independent gasoline merchants, reported running out of gas.

According to the industry, COVID-19, an aging trucking workforce, and the post-Brexit loss of migrant employees in the area has resulted in a shortfall of up to 100,000 drivers in the United Kingdom. Citizens of the European Union are now unable to live and work in the United Kingdom without a visa, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the driver scarcity, the British government has blamed the rising gas shortages on consumer behavior, claiming that they have “ample fuel reserves.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice stated, “The only reason we don’t have petrol on the forecourts is because people are buying petrol they don’t need.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Monday, lines of cars gathered at some British petrol stations for the fourth day, as the government considered bringing in the army to help resolve supply disruptions caused by a truck driver shortage.

While the British Medical Association called for emergency workers to be given first priority for fuel supply, Petrol Retailers Association chairman Brian Madderson stated military soldiers were being trained to drive tankers “in the background.”

The administration stated that it has “no plans” to send troops at this time, but is preparing preparations just in case.

Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, leader of the British Medical Association’s council, urged that health care workers and other key service employees should be given “first access to petrol so they may continue their vital work and ensure patient care.”

Because he couldn’t get gas, Roland McKibbin, a self-employed electrician in London, had to cancel jobs.

“I rely on petrol to get to work; if I don’t have fuel, I won’t be able to drive, which means I won’t be able to get to jobs with my tools,” he explained. “So, basically, because I can’t wire, the panic-buying fools have cost me money and taken food off the table for my wife and 5-year-old son. This is a condensed version of the information.