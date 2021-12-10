People on certain benefits will receive a bonus Christmas payment from the DWP.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is awarding cash bonuses to certain benefit claimants in time for the holidays this year.

This week, people on Universal Credit and other benefits will get a one-time tax-free £10 payment.

Claimants who have recently had the £20-a-week increase removed from their income will benefit from the top-up.

Those who get other DWP benefits, such as Personal Independence Payments and Jobseeker’s Allowance, are also eligible for the raise.

During the qualifying week, you must be a resident of the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, any European Economic Area (EEA) country, or Switzerland to be eligible for the Christmas bonus.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will write to eligible claimants to inform them that they will be getting the £10 extra.

At least one of the following perks must also be available to you:

Payment for the Independence of the Armed Forces

Allowance for Attendance

Allowance for Carers

Allowance for Consistent Attendance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

ESA (Employment and Support Allowance) depending on contributions (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)

Allowance for Living (DLA) (DLA)

Benefits for Incapacity at a Long-Term Rate

Benefits for Workers Who Die in the Workplace (for widows or widowers)

Supplement for Mobility

The guarantee portion of the Pension Credit

Payment for Individual Independence (PIP)

Pension from the State (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)

Allowance for Severe Disabilities (transitionally protected)

Supplement or Allowance for Unemployment (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)

At the age of State Pension, you can get a War Disablement Pension.

Pension for War Widows

Allowance for Widowed Mothers

Allowance for Widowed Parents

Pension for Widows

You won’t earn a Christmas Bonus if you haven’t claimed your State Pension and aren’t eligible for one of the other qualifying benefits.

If you and your partner are married, in a civil partnership, or living together as if you are, and you both receive one of the qualifying benefits, you will each receive a Christmas Bonus payment.

If both of the following apply, your partner or civil partner may still be eligible for the Christmas Bonus even if they do not receive one of the qualifying benefits:

By the end of the qualifying week, you’re both over the age of the State Pension.

During the qualifying week, your partner or civil partner lived in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Gibraltar, European Economic Area (EEA) country, or Switzerland.

“Summary ends.” And either: you’re eligible to an increase in a qualifying benefit for your partner or civil.