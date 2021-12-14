People of Maghull have been “treated like second-class citizens” as a result of proposed coast development plans.

During a debate about an information note that may be used to guide future planning decisions, Maghull ward councillor John Sayers made the statements.

The memo, which proposes a plan that developers can join to make it easier for them to comply with habitat requirements, would divide developers into two “zones” with varied costs.

The majority of Sefton would be in the ‘coastal zone,’ where developments with ten or more dwellings would be forced to pay £299 per property to participate in the scheme.

The money would go toward visitor prevention initiatives along the shore as well as better visitor facilities in non-coastal areas.

Developers would be charged a far lower fee of £63 per house in the ‘non coastal zone,’ which includes Maghull and Lydiate.

Cllr Daren Veidman, cabinet member for planning and building control, had previously accepted the notice in November, but it was then called in by a group of councillors who were concerned about the plans.

Cllr Sayers said the way the proposal was conceived produced “inherent injustice” for homeowners outside of the coastal zone at a special meeting of the overview and scrutiny committee tonight, December 14.

He said that the plans regarded people of Maghull and Lydiate as “second class citizens” when it came to the distribution of funds generated by the program.

“The effect of the note will be to redirect development from the west to the east of the borough,” Cllr Sayers said, noting that developers would pay a considerably lower price if they built houses in Sefton’s Maghull and Lydiate regions.

With over 2,500 homes under construction in the neighborhood, the councillor expressed concern that this could lead to overdevelopment.

He also objected to a reference in a report accompanying the note to Green Sefton, a council-owned organization that oversees much of the borough’s green spaces, claiming that he felt his ward would be left out of the money.

