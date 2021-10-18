People now react to the ancient Merseyside arcade as if it were a scenario from ‘Final Destination.’

Despite the influx of cash, the arcade has fallen into disrepair, with shop and bar owners increasingly frustrated with the lack of activity.

The initial investment was in the redevelopment of Southport Market, and more recently, the Crown Buildings were changed into the Enterprise Arcade, which would provide a location for new businesses to try their hand on the main street.

Julian, the proprietor of the Tap and Bottle on Cambridge Arcade and Cambridge Walk, told The Washington Newsday: “They’ve shot themselves in the foot because if they’d kept it up, it would have been in a much better situation.

“I believe it has now reached a stage where it is perhaps too bad. To be honest, I’m not an anxious guy, but every now and then when I’m walking along [the arcade], I glance up and it’s like a scene from Final Destination when you’re about to be stabbed by a pane of glass.

“I’ve seen things fall down, like a wet piece of ply wood. Fortunately, no one was hurt. We’ve seen lampshades collapse, and it was fortunate that no one was hurt.

“They’re merely made of plastic, but they have the potential to cause harm. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched people trip over, mostly older women.

“Two of them had opened their mouths wide.

“What concerns me is the possibility of the arcade being closed down. I’m not a council tenant; I’m a renter of the firm that owns Cambridge Walks. People aren’t going to come down even if they have to scaffold everything. Sefton Council has responded to the criticism by stating that it is unable to restore the.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”