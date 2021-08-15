People must quit asking the same question regarding her baby, according to a woman.

After years of people doubting the parentage of her mixed-race children, one person even called her kid a “mongrel,” a Liverpool mom is asking, “How are we still here?”

Chantelle Lunt, 37, a mixed-race Black woman who lives in Halewood with her White spouse and their two mixed-race sons, runs The Little Green Juice Box.

Someone inquired about Chantelle’s 14-year-old son when he was younger.

“I showed her a picture, and she said, ‘Oh, he’s a bit of a mongrel, isn’t he?’” she told The Washington Newsday.

“Then I asked, ‘What do you mean?'” ‘He’s got a bit of mixed breed in him,’ she said. “He’s not a f****** dog,” I said.

“I was enraged with her. That was the one time I actually took a stand and said, ‘No, it’s not appropriate to talk about my child like a dog breed.’

“It’s dehumanizing,” the former cop continued. To use a dog-related term to describe my child, as if they were a breed of dog. That’s dehumanizing, and it’s downright offensive.”

That was 14 years ago, and Chantelle felt perceptions toward mixed-race families had evolved, especially after Meghan Markle joined the royal family.

“With Meghan Markle, I truly did think the idea of what a mixed race family looks like had gone pretty mainstream,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“There’s a woman who’s a mixed race Black woman with a light skin tone, and her mother is a lot darker than her. As a result, I assumed that people’s perceptions of what it means to be mixed race had broadened.”

Ena Miller, a writer for the BBC, wrote a piece in July on her own experience as the mother of a mixed-race kid, where she was regularly mistaken for the child’s nanny and faced constant doubt that she was the mother.

Chantelle shared the article on Merseyside Black Lives Matter, a Facebook group she started last year.

People went to the comments section below to relate their own recent and prior experiences.

