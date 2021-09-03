People may not be able to visit Formby Beach next week due to the heat.

On bright days, a large number of people flock to Formby Beach.

And with another round of mild weather on the way next week, a vacation to the beach could be a no-brainer.

The weather is expected to improve starting Sunday, but some visitors should be aware that getting to the golden sand may be difficult.

The boardwalk at Lifeboat Road, which is used by wheelchair users and families with prams, will be closed from Monday, according to the National Trust, which manages Formby Beach and the nature reserve (September 6).

“From Monday, September 6th, the boardwalk at Lifeboat Road will be closed for critical repairs,” the National Trust said in a tweet.

“Before determining how long the repairs will take, the team needs to take a closer look. “We’ll keep you informed.”

Anyone planning a trip to the beach should double-check the tide times before leaving.

Car parks and neighboring roads were crowded out by mid-morning on a March morning, and there was “no beach” by lunchtime.

By 10.30 a.m., Victoria Road’s parking lot were completely full, with only a few spots available on Lifeboat Road.

However, at 12.50 p.m., an abnormally high tide had brought the water straight up to the dunes.

“We advise you to arrange a journey to this exceptional place for another day,” the National Trust wrote in a Facebook post that day.

“We’re anticipating a really high spring tide, with the sea reaching all the way up to the dunes and no beach.”

High tides are expected at 9.26 a.m. and 9.48 p.m. today (Friday).

When visiting any of Merseyside’s beaches, visitors are advised to verify the tide times.

If you’re going to the beach, be sure there’s a lifeguard on duty.

RNLI Lifeguards are on duty at Formby, Ainsdale, and Southport during the summer, and they advertise a “swim between the flags” service, which means they will monitor a specific section of the beach.

RNLI lifeguards are on duty at Crosby all year, however the beach is not a bathing beach and there is no patrolled bathing area.