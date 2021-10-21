People looking for wide-open spaces outnumber the town’s available land.

An outback community in Australia came up with the concept of effectively offering free residential land to anyone who relocated there in order to attract five new families. The Associated Press said that what Quilpie officials didn’t expect was the enormous enthusiasm from hundreds of people who wanted to turn the rural community’s wide-open areas into residences.

Authorities in Quilpie, which has a population of approximately 800 people, were trying to solve a housing problem and, as a result, a shortage of individuals qualified to work on cattle and sheep ranches in the area. The Quilpie Shire Council devised a plan to award a $9,400 grant to anyone who purchases a plot of land, constructs a house on it for less than $560,000, and lives in it for six months.

People would be able to buy a fully serviced, 1,000-square-meter block for the same price as the $9,400 award, effectively giving the plots away for free. According to the Associated Press, the council got more than 250 enquiries in less than two weeks, from both Australia and other countries.

“People coming out of lockdown say, ‘I want large open areas,’ and we have lots of those,” said Justin Hancock, the council’s chief executive.

Hancock was the one who proposed the grant. Because of the shire’s housing crisis, the 30-year-old spent six months in a retirement community cottage when he first came in Quilpie this year.

Nurses, teachers, mechanics, butchers, trade apprentices, bar tenders, and other professionals have recently been needed in Quilpie.

According to the council, inquiries came from as far as the United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong, and New Zealand. However, to be eligible for the incentive, property buyers must be Australian citizens or permanent residents.

“It would be a great achievement for us if we could recruit five more families to the shire,” Hancock remarked on Thursday. “It was a little overwhelming to witness the amount of curiosity.” Due to record low borrowing rates and extended lockdowns in the main cities, Sydney and Melbourne, real estate prices have skyrocketed across much of Australia during the pandemic, prompting residents to seek out more spacious homes in smaller communities.

The state capital, Brisbane, a metropolis of 2.4 million people on the, has shown the most interest in the coronavirus-free Quilpie.