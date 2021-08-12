People in Wirral are unable to sleep due to a mysterious humming noise.

People in one Wirral town are alleged to be unable to sleep due to a weird humming sound.

People in Bebington have resorted to social media to discuss what has been dubbed “the hum,” a mystery intermittent humming sound for which numerous theories have been proposed as to what may be generating it.

Last night, one person questioned about the noise on Facebook, generating a slew of responses from bewildered locals who claim the problem has been going on for years.

“I live in Brackenwood, what on earth is this terrible buzzing sound going on all night?” the woman asked.

Others commented that the noise had woken them up and that it had become something of an urban legend.

“It’s been a mystery for years!” one individual exclaimed.

“For the 14 years I’ve been in Bromborough, I’ve heard it on and off.

“I read it was coming from a dockside ship engine or generator, but there are other possibilities.”

Another said he’d been hearing the noise for decades.

“I first heard ‘The Hum’ in 1971, when I was 13,” he remarked.

“It was always in the middle of the night.”

The sign alluded to a national newspaper item from the period that “concluded it was the power stations,” however others speculated that the noise was coming from the neighboring highway or roadworks.

One person claimed that the noise came from inside their home.

“I’ve always assumed it was the television in my room,” she explained.

Another person speculated that it was due to “noise pollution from the docks.”

The sound, which has been described as a “low humming,” has previously sparked debate, with some referring to it as the “Wirral hum.”

Residents in the Bebington region complained about the humming sound on social media last year, according to The Washington Newsday.

It came after residents in the Birkenhead region complained about a distracting noise that was keeping them awake a year before.

The local administration said at the time that the noise was produced by a ship docked at Cavendish Wharf.

“We can confirm that police from the Council are working with a shipping,” the spokesman stated.

