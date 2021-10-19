People in Tory sections of the borough are ‘all well off,’ according to a councillor.

Last night, a council meeting erupted in rage after a Labour councillor launched an attack on a Tory councillor.

On Wirral Council, Cllr Stuart Whittingham, who represents Upton for Labour, elicited a passionate response from Conservative members over a comment he made about their voters.

The Upton councillor was speaking during a debate about Wirral Council’s intention to invest £5 million in a community bank, which has the backing of Liverpool and Preston councils.

It is envisaged that once established, the cooperative will assist small firms that are unable to obtain credit from traditional banks, as well as those who are unable to pay their payments because they do not have a bank account.

Cllr Janette Williamson, the leader of Wirral Council, claimed her constituents in Liscard were supportive of the concept and that many were “financially excluded” and suffering significant challenges as a result of their inability to open a bank account.

It’s crucial to highlight that the £5 million comes from the council’s capital budget, so it won’t be competing for money with day-to-day services like adult social care or leisure facilities like Europa Pools.

Conservatives in attendance, including group leader Cllr Tom Anderson, believed the £5 million investment would be detrimental to Council Tax payers.

Instead of founding a community bank, Cllr Anderson said there were many better uses for the money, such as developing affordable homes, and that citizens came to him about concerns like the grass not being cut and the borough looking like a disaster.

In his remarks to the Tory councillor, Labour’s Stuart Whittingham said the Conservatives needed to be taught about community wealth building, the principle underpinning the community bank.

“It’s alright going to your tiny communities, they’re all well-off and they’ve got their beautiful little bank accounts and their pensions in their back pockets,” he said, echoing Cllr Williamson’s sentiments.

“You need to start thinking about the individuals who are less fortunate in our country.”

The words infuriated Tory councillors.

