People in the Merseyside area are fed up with ‘thieves assisting themselves.’

As would-be burglars continue to try their luck in one region of Merseyside, residents say they are continually needing to ensure their houses and cars are safe.

Sheds, garages, residences, and cars have been targeted in a spree of thefts in and around Southport in recent months.

“I am sick to my stomach of thieves believing they can help themselves to stuff people have bought with their hard-earned money,” one woman told The Washington Newsday.

“It simply keeps happening,” says the narrator.

Someone tried to enter his home door in the early hours of Wednesday morning (October 28), while his car door was tried in August, according to a guy who lives on Avondale Road in Southport.

“Guy tried our front door just after midnight this morning,” he wrote on a neighborhood app after uploading the videos. Keep an eye on your doors and make sure they’re latched.” Merseyside Police has said that thieves in the region are being targeted.

“We’re aware of reports of persons testing car and house doors to perhaps identify an easy target for burglary and theft,” a police spokesman told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s encouraging to see that house and vehicle security measures may be effective deterrents, and I’d recommend anyone to lock their cars and homes securely, as well as invest in technology to better secure their property.”

“Operation Castle is a dedicated burglary team that focuses on hotspot locations and certain types of burglary.

“Since our inception in 2018, we’ve seen almost 500 years in prison given down to suspects.” Every term imposed protects the people of Merseyside and beyond from the harm, distress, and trouble that burglary causes.

“Information from the communities being targeted is often critical to these accomplishments, so I would continue to push individuals to report anything suspicious and come forward with any information they may have seen or heard.”

“Think about investing in or having your landlord install doorbell technology or other security devices, since this can be an effective deterrent and keep your property from being an easy target for opportunist criminals.”