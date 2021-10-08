People in the L7, L8, and L15 areas have reported a strong odor of gas.

Cadent, a gas supplier, has issued a statement following accusations of a stench in the Merseyside area.

Cadent, which manages the local gas network, has stated that no evidence of a gas supply problem has been discovered on Merseyside.

Factory discharges and dock activity, according to the business, might produce odors in the air.

Last night, social media users complained about odors in the city’s L7, L8, and L15 neighborhoods.

“We have got a number of reports about a smell throughout a vast area of Merseyside overnight and this morning,” Nick Jerman, customer operations area manager for Merseyside’s gas emergency provider Cadent, told The Washington Newsday. We look into each one and have yet to find any evidence of a gas network problem that could have caused this.

“We do have incidences like this from time to time, such as one last month in the Bootle area. We’ve previously linked it to factory discharges, aviation fuel, dock activity odours, and a variety of other factors. Our fear in situations like this is that among the non-gas smells, there could be an isolated and unrelated genuine gas leak.

“That’s why, if you smell gas, suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, or detect damage to gas pipes, call the national gas emergency service at 0800 111 999. Every call is recorded and could be monitored.”