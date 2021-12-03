People in Merseyside have been urged not to answer their doors.

Merseyside residents have been advised not to answer their doors.

Fake doorstep salesman impersonating BT and United Utilities staff have been handed a warning in order to swindle clients.

Police in Wirral have issued a warning to homeowners about an invasion of cold-callers acting as salesmen, following a series of instances around the borough in recent days.

According to Wirral Police, the scammers have targeted Wallasey and Caldy, but similar reports have also been received in other parts of the Wirral.

On Thursday, police issued a warning to residents in the Seacombe and Poulton areas of Wallasey following repeated claims of ‘bogus calls’ who seemed to be BT salesmen.

Following similar complaints from Caldy residents who said that individuals posing as United Utilities employees visited to their houses and advertised their services, they issued additional warnings on their Facebook page today.

While police assert that “the majority of folks who call at your home are genuine,” they also caution residents that there are fraudsters who will pretend to be in your home for a specific reason in order to acquire entry.

On Facebook, a spokeswoman for Wirral Police said, “Reports of Bogus Callers in the Seacombe/Poulton area of Wallasey purporting to be selling broadband on behalf of BT.”

“We’ve also received allegations of similar individuals posing as United Utilities staff in the Caldy area.”

“Please review our #OpShepherd Cold Calling brochure linked to this page for advice on how to defend yourself and your home against bogus callers.”

“If you’re not sure, keep them out!”

The alerts are part of the force’s newest initiative, Operation Shepherd, in which police will use both high-visibility and covert tactics to reduce crime and keep communities safe during the holidays.

Increased patrols would target burglary, robbery, sexual assault, domestic violence, anti-social behavior, alcohol or drug driving, and “flouting of Covid-19 limits.”

Police have given a leaflet on how to protect yourself and your home from ‘fake calls,’ which teaches people how to tell whether they are being scammed.

Both residents and homeowners are participating.