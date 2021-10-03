People in Merseyside have been awoken in the middle of the night, prompting an urgent noise warning.

Merseyside has some of the worst noise pollution in the country in one area.

According to TheDozyOwl.co.uk, a study looked at noise mapping and government data on road and rail noise levels from 314 boroughs across the UK to find those with the greatest levels of noise pollution.

The Wirral was ranked fourth worst in the UK for noise pollution, according to the research.

According to the survey, Wirral suffers from this far more than any other area of our region, despite the fact that the rest of Merseyside was also near the top of the league tables.

The next worst-affected borough in our region was Sefton (20th), while Liverpool (23rd), Knowsley (26th), and St Helens (40th) were also much louder than the national average.

When people are woken up in the middle of the night by noise pollution, it can be difficult to get back to sleep.

Regular exposure to noise pollution, as well as disrupted sleep, can make people irritable and decrease so-called “cognitive performance,” or the brain’s ability to operate.

Short tempers, stress eating, and an inability to handle other people’s stress are all side effects of sleep deprivation.

If this is a problem for you, here are some suggestions for dealing with it.

Get some good earplugs. This is by far the most popular option. It is the simplest and most cost-effective method of resolving the issue.

Adjust the position of your bed. This has an impact on both the look and feel of your space as well as the noise levels you are exposed to.

Simply relocating your bed away from windows and exterior walls can help you sleep better.

Noise machines offer a more high-tech solution to the issue. To mask outside noise, they create soft frequencies known as “white noise.”

They’re great for people who have trouble sleeping, especially if they’re awakened up in the middle of the night. If you can’t buy a machine like this, there are lots of white noise videos on the internet.

Double glazing is a good idea since it keeps a lot of outside noise out.

Double glazing is a good idea since it keeps a lot of outside noise out.

Check for any gaps or holes that may exist if you already have it.