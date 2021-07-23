People in Liverpool were cautioned not to make critical errors due to the hot weather.

The hot weather should not inspire individuals to leave doors and windows open or unlocked, according to police.

Merseyside has been scorching hot for the past week, with temperatures often reaching the mid-twenties.

Summer sunshine has drawn hundreds to the region’s gorgeous coastline and parks in an attempt to take advantage of the clear sky.

The scorching days have brought hot nights, with temperatures rising into the early hours of the morning, making it difficult for some to sleep.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures in Liverpool will stay over 20 degrees overnight, making for another potentially restless night for many.

While it is logical that people will open their windows and doors to cool their houses, authorities warn that householders should be cautious.

This week, Merseyside Police used Twitter and Facebook to urge people to close windows and lock doors when they leave the house to avoid giving criminals an easy target.

“Phew, it’s hot tonight!” wrote the force. We’re hoping that even robbers won’t have the energy to do anything but nap, but we can’t be sure (they are, after all, cold-hearted).

“So, if you’re heading out to enjoy the Costa del Merseyside, make sure all your windows and doors are closed and locked.”

Overnight, the same caution applies, as easily accessible windows that are left open may entice opportunistic criminals.

For anyone wishing to defend themselves from being targeted, the following is some of the advice accessible on the force’s website:

Burglars target residences where they believe valuables are kept. Leaving packaging from pricey things outside your front door is a dead giveaway. Burglars are generally on the lookout for residences with open windows or doors, as well as weak characteristics that they might take advantage of. Burglars are aware of periods when people are likely to be away from their homes, such as during the school day or during vacations. Burglars normally do not want to be seen or heard, and if they believe they will be spotted by a neighbor or passerby, they will be more likely to feel exposed and may seek out another location to burgle. Burglars frequently target homes because.