People in El Salvador are rushing to use Bitcoin, hence Chivo Wallet has been disabled.

El Salvador has taken down the “Chivo” Bitcoin transaction app, only hours after becoming the first government in the world to recognize the cryptocurrency as legal cash.

Chivo, a Bitcoin wallet app, was turned down on Tuesday to “increase the capacity” of its servers, with Salvadorans rushing to use it for the first time.

El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, said that servers would be unavailable until the capacity issue was resolved.

“For a few seconds it won’t work @chivowallet, we have unplugged it while boosting the capacity of the picture capture servers,” Bukele stated in a tweet translated into English via Google.

“It was for this reason that some folks faced installation issues. We’d rather fix it before reconnecting it.”

@chivowallet is currently unavailable; we have disconnected it while we increase the capacity of our image capture servers.

It was for this reason that some people experienced installation issues.

Before reconnecting, we like to corregirlo.

September 7, 2021 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele)

The Chivo wallet service went down just hours after El Salvador became the first country to accept Bitcoin as legal cash.

This is a live story that will be updated as needed.