People hurry to book booster coronavirus injections, causing the NHS website to fail.

The NHS has advised patients who have been unable to schedule their coronavirus booster vaccination to try again at a later date.

Due to the large number of people trying to access the website, the health service is asking users to try again later or tomorrow.

Many people are queuing on the website owing to “heavy demand,” while others are unable to access it at all.

The NHS said in a tweet: “Due to extraordinarily high demand, the Covid vaccination booking service is presently using a queueing system.

“Please be informed that booking for users aged 18-29 begins on Wednesday, December 15th.

“For anyone else who is experiencing delays, we recommend trying again later today or tomorrow.”

Boris Johnson revealed an accelerated deployment plan on Sunday, December 13, prompting a rush to receive booster shots.

He said on Sunday that by New Year’s Eve, he intends to provide jabs to every adult in England.

For the rest of December, the ambitious effort aims to vaccinate over one million individuals per day.

Meanwhile, the gov.uk website announced that no more coronavirus home test kits are available and advised Brits to ‘try again later.’