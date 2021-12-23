People haven’t received mail in ‘weeks’ due to Royal Mail delays.

In the run-up to Christmas, residents in one region of Wirral claim they haven’t gotten any mail in over a week.

In the Birkenhead area, Royal Mail has stated that there are some delays “due to COVID-related sickness absence.”

It comes as a result of delays and problems with letters and packages being reported across the country.

Residents in Liscard complained last month that there had been no “postie in sight” following Royal Mail delays in the area.

In November, in response to complaints about the Liscard delay, a Royal Mail spokeswoman pledged that the problem will be resolved “as quickly as we can.”

Residents in Birkenhead and the surrounding areas have been the latest victims of the delays this week, with one local describing the situation as a “huge inconvenience.”

John Pemberton, 76, who lives on Cranbourne Avenue in Claughton, claimed he hasn’t gotten any mail in around a week.

“I haven’t got any post since maybe last Wednesday or Thursday,” John told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve talked to my neighbors about it, and they all agree.”

“My wife tried phoning them and was on the phone with them for half an hour yesterday (Wednesday, December 22), but all she gets is ‘ring this, ring that, ring the other,’ it’s hopeless.”

John said he has never experienced “nothing like this” in all his years in Claughton.

The Wirral resident saw a mail vehicle, which he claimed did not belong to Royal Mail, come into his avenue yesterday, marking the first time he had seen any delivery services on the area in over a week.

“He turned in, got out, walked to the first one or two houses, and that was it – he departed,” John continued.

“I know Covid has caused mayhem; we were supposed to leave today but had to cancel; but, Royal Mail should be able to handle the problem better after nearly two years.”

“I have a lot of mail to get through, Christmas cards to send, bills to pay, and bank paperwork to do, so it’s just a nuisance.”

