People have gone insane as a result of loudness that has kept them awake for hours.

A “loud humming noise” left many in a Liverpool neighborhood bleary-eyed and perplexed this morning.

Residents were kept up for hours by the unpleasant noise, which was heard from 3 a.m. until 6 a.m.

People in Speke who heard the boom claimed they were used to hearing noises from the airport, but this was the loudest they had ever heard.

The mother of six allowed her lover to keep half a kilogram of amphetamine in the house.

Did you hear a noise and recognize it? Please let us know in the comments section below.

“Did anyone else hear the loud humming noise from 3am this morning until approximately 6?” asked a post on a Speke Facebook page.

Many members of the group stated that they had heard the noise and that it had kept them awake.

“I’ve seen it posted on here before, but hadn’t heard it until last night…,” one woman wrote.

We looked around the house for clues as to where it was coming from, ha ha.”

“I gave in and shut the windows last night because it was so loud!” said another woman.

“It’s typical to hear noises like this if you live near the airport,” a man stated.

For some, however, this was not the typical airport noise they had become accustomed to.

“That’s the worst I’ve heard it, sounded like the boiler was going,” a woman responded.

“I heard it too!” claimed another woman. I assumed I’d left the washing machine on because it was so loud.”

Regardless of the source of the noise, it had kept people up in the early hours of the morning.

A woman replied to the initial post, saying, “I’m knackered, kept me awake all night.”

“Yes, that drove me insane,” added another.

However, a worker at John Lennon Airport remarked on Facebook that he didn’t believe the airport was to blame for the noise.

“It’s definitely not the airport unless it’s snowing or ice (snow ploughs, etc.) because there was nothing running here all night,” he stated. I’ve been here since the morning, all planes are grounded till 6 a.m., there’s no other activity, no machinery, nothing.”

Other people have complained that the noise had returned this morning.