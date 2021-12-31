People have been warned against posting images of lateral flow testing on the internet.

Photographs of lateral flow test results should not be shared on social media, according to the warning.

The warning comes as criminal gangs copy codes on coronavirus tests and sell bogus results, according to one of the UK’s premier security training platforms.

Anyone caught using or selling a fraudulent Covid pass faces a £10,000 penalties, but they’re still for sale online, according to Wales Online.

Fake covid passes, according to Shahzad Ali, CEO of Get Licensed, will jeopardize the safety of places like as nightclubs, and consumers should not post their lateral flow test results online.

“We’ve seen bogus documents for many years,” Shahzad added. “Fake IDs, for example, have been a common presence at nightclubs for a number of years.”

“This is just another difficulty that door supervisors will have to deal with in the future. Fake Covid passes were always going to start appearing as soon as there were rumors of them being launched.

“Using, supplying, or distributing phony Covid passes is unlawful, and if found, you might face a £10,000 fine.”

“Obviously, there will be a market for Covid passes, since there will be people who want to go about their lives normally and not have to take Covid tests for things they didn’t have to before,” Shahzad continued, “therefore it is really crucial that you look after your Covid pass.”

“Avoid sharing it on social media, and don’t share the code from the lateral flow you took because it could be mistaken for someone else’s test.

“Covid passes might make door supervisors’ tasks considerably more difficult, especially when considering the ramifications of those who are particularly forthright with their ideas; it could make the position much more dangerous.”

Criminal groups were selling false or counterfeit EU Covid certifications online earlier this month, according to Sky News.

According to reports, the crooks are attempting to profit from anti-vaccination sentiments across Europe by exploiting increased instances and the Omicron form of coronavirus to boost sales.

