People have been told not to approach a man who has gone missing from the hospital.

Merseyside Police are looking for Brett Ireson, a 38-year-old man who has gone missing.

Brett, a Gloucester native, is presently on the run after going missing from a hospital in Wales on Thursday, October 7.

He’s thought to be in the Merseyside region.

Members of the public are being warned not to approach the man and instead to phone 999 if they see him.

The 38-year-old is described as having receding brown shaved hair, being 5ft 11in tall, of huge size, and having a massive physique.

