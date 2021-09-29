People have been cautioned not to approach the woman who has gone missing.

Merseyside Police are urging people to report any sightings of a missing woman rather than approaching her.

Christine Ridehalgh, a 37-year-old woman, is being sought by police.

Christine was last seen at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 26th, on Park Road, in St Helens town centre.

Christine is described as a white female with very long brown hair, standing 5ft 4in tall.

Her tongue and lip are also pierced. She also has a tattoo of a Phoenix on her left arm.

She was last spotted wearing black leggings, a pink hooded sweatshirt, and pastel-colored Nike trainers when she was last seen.

She’s well-known in Liverpool and Blackburn.

Merseyside Police issued a statement urging people not to approach Christine if they see her and instead to report any sightings to @MerPolCC, call 101, or contact the @missingpeople charity on 116 000.