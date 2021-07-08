People have become ill after taking a ‘poor batch’ of tablets, prompting a drug alert.

Several persons were brought to the hospital yesterday night after overdosing on Valium and Xanax suspected to have been mis-sold.

On social media, the Swansea Bay University Health Board released a statement warning everyone about the hazards of drug use.

The victims were rushed to Morriston Hospital in Swansea’s Emergency Department on Wednesday, July 7 in what has been characterized as a “severe state.”

Anxiety, seizures, and alcohol withdrawal are all typical problems treated with Valium or Diazepam. It can also be used to relieve muscle spasms and to sedate patients before to medical operations.

In the short term, Xanax can be used to manage anxiety. It raises levels of brain chemicals that promote relaxation and tranquillity. It can also aid in the treatment of panic disorders.

“Warning: A number of persons are very ill in Morriston Hospital after overdosing on what is suspected to be a faulty batch of illegal recreational narcotics perhaps mis-sold as Valium and Xanax,” the health board warned in a statement.

“Today, Wednesday, July 7th, the wounded were transferred to the hospital’s Emergency Department in critical condition. The risks of using these medications are being made known to the public.”