People fought valiantly to save a man who had been hit by a car on the street.

Despite courageous efforts from brave witnesses, a guy in his 50s died after being hit by a car.

At around 5.10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10, police were called to Stopgate Lane in Norris Green after reports of a man being hit by a car.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man in his 50s who had been struck by a silver Ford Focus on Walton Hall Avenue.

After a vehicle ran a red light, a 7-year-old girl was placed in a coma.

The man was transported to the hospital with his injuries, but he died soon after.

The car’s driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

“An inquiry has been initiated into this unfortunate occurrence, and we are willing to speak to anyone with information,” said Inspector Rob Ross.

“An inquiry has been initiated into this unfortunate occurrence, and we are willing to speak to anyone with information,” said Inspector Rob Ross.

On the East Lancashrie Road and Stopgate Lane, there were road closures.

When they came at work at 5.30 p.m., emergency personnel were just blocking the route, according to one eyewitness.

“I heard a man got run over while attempting to cross the road,” she stated. This evening, we had the police, ambulance, and fire department here.” Another person stated that cops “swarmed” the road all of a sudden.

“The bright lights outside my window were the first thing I noticed, and the road looked like pure chaos after the police and ambulance crowded the road,” they claimed.

At 8.30 p.m., about ten police cars were remained at the crash site, and forensics officers were photographing evidence markers in the road.

Readers of Washington Newsday paid tribute to the guy in his fifties, recalling how gallant witnesses attempted to save his life.

“Man in his 50s killed after being hit by a car,” Sue Curran said. It appeared to be in horrible shape. I was in the area right after it happened. So depressing. “He’s thinking about his family.” “I witnessed this, and it was extremely horrible to behold,” Victoria Clare said. My thoughts are with the gentleman’s family.” “It’s just sad,” Kelly Walsh said. I was delayed in traffic and saw him receiving CPR and hoped he was well. “The summary comes to an end.”