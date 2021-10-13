People fly all the way from Leeds to have a taste of Liverpool’s sweet treat.

Treaty Pie, a dessert parlour in Liverpool, sells a variety of delectable sweet delicacies, but its most recent innovation is in high demand.

Treaty Pie just debuted ‘Treat-Shakes,’ a massive milkshake with extras that can be delivered or picked up throughout the city and beyond.

And it’s not just Scousers who want to try the new dessert; folks from as far as Leeds have traveled to Treaty Pie to try it.

Extreme Kinder (£8.75), Great Daim (£8.25), and Salted Caramel Latte (£8.25) were the only Treat-Shakes flavors available till recently.

Treaty Pie will debut a new Cheesecake Shake next week, made with its distinctive frozen cheesecake.

It’ll be available in any flavor you want and is billed as a “deconstructed liquid cheesecake.”

Delivering these massive shakes may appear difficult, but the Treaty Pie crew has tried a variety of delivery ways to ensure your Treat-Shake arrives intact.

Waffles, cheesecake jars, cookies, and brownies are among the desserts available at Treaty Pie.

Business Park, Prescot Rd, Old Swan, Liverpool L13 3AS is the location of the store. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 6.30pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday from 6pm to 12am, and Sunday from 6pm to 11pm.

You can place an order online or by phone at 07548274560.