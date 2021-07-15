People consider a housebound couple plagued by dread to be “invisible.”

Before limitations are eased on July 19, a couple from Southport who have been housebound since the Covid-19 outbreak began have delivered a passionate plea.

Jennifer and Robin Haden have been caring for one other for the past ten years, despite Jennifer’s Addison’s disease and Robin’s muscular dystrophy.

Jennifer, 38, discovered she was sick ten years ago when she and Robin returned from a trip to the United States and she passed out at Heathrow Airport.

Her health has increasingly deteriorated since then, with the official diagnosis coming just last year.

Jennifer is now bedridden and must rely on her husband to prepare her food. Robin, on the other hand, is in a similar situation.

The 47-year-old can’t lift his arms or legs, so preparing dinner for the two of them takes a long time and effort.

After meeting online, Jennifer and Robin have formed their own online community.

Jennifer is from Southern California, and Robin is from the West Midlands, and the two met through MySpace.

Jennifer traveled to England to be with her now-husband, and the two of them have lived in Southport for the past seven years.

Jennifer wants to make sure that on July 19, which has been dubbed “Freedom Day,” not all regulations are broken.

“There is so much fear, it is not a freedom day,” she told the ECHO. There are numerous ramifications for us. Most folks are simply unaware of our existence.

“It’s almost as if you’re not there to other people when you’re chronically ill or elderly and can’t get out of the house.”

“I think a lot of people believe that because we aren’t out and about, we won’t be affected, but that isn’t the case.

“We don’t live in a bubble; we still need carers, we still need groceries delivered, and we still have deliveries.”

“Even though people don’t see us, we’re not isolated; we’re a part of the community, Southport.”

“We’re here, and we’re important, and we still have a chance to get this illness.”

“We won’t be able to cope with it as well as regular, healthy individuals, and even they won’t be able to deal with it as well as they do.” The summary comes to a close.