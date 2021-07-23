People come first in plans for a historic prom.

Plans have been announced to transform a historic Wirral promenade, modernise the surrounding town centre, and put “people before automobiles.”

Following a consultation last year, Hoylake Vision, a Community Planning Forum, has put forth the plans.

A so-called “remodeling” of Hoylake’s promenade, which has been at the heart of the town for 120 years, is one of the group’s suggestions.

Also terrain wheelchair hire, extra seats, landscape viewing places, ‘soakaway’ planting schemes, a small café, and sustainable drainage systems are all planned for the prom.

Pedestrian crossovers, elective vehicle (EV) charging points, bike lane markings, and designs for enhanced traffic management and parking are among Hoylake Vision’s suggestions for improving transportation throughout the town.

The ideas are part of the group’s ‘Masterplan,’ which was created by consultants AECOM.

Following the evaluation of public feedback, a new document to support the town’s Neighbourhood Development Plan will be created (NDP).

The NDP was approved in a public referendum in December 2016, with 86 percent of local voters agreeing that it should be included in Wirral Council’s Local Plan, the authority’s long-term framework for housing development.

An future Design Code will provide more information on the suggestions in Hoylake Vision’s Masterplan.

The group believes that with public support and the planning clout of an NDP, the council will be in a much better position to acquire money in a future round of funding.

Residents are also urged to submit new ideas for the municipality.

“We hope this paper will increase local interest in the forum’s work, as well as capturing the eye of potential investors and gaining the support of the local authority,” said Mark Howard, chair of Hoylake Vision.

“By building on previous accomplishments, we must continue to market Hoylake as a fantastic area to live, visit, work, and invest in the future.

“We need to keep attracting more niche, independent destination businesses to Hoylake, and we need to keep innovating by using new post-Covid-19 societal realities. This paper lays the groundwork for everything.”

