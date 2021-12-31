People celebrate the end of the year in Liverpool on New Year’s Eve.

People in Liverpool are ringing in the year 2021 with New Year’s Eve parties with friends and family.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s been a rough year at times, and many people who are isolated will have a different New Year’s Eve this year.

Everyone will be looking forward to 2022 in the hopes that it will be a little bit brighter.

Some will be out partying tonight, while others will be relaxing in anticipation of the New Year’s Eve countdown.

As people welcome in the New Year, we’ve gathered a collection of photographs of Liverpool bidding farewell to 2021:

CELEBRATIONS IN LIVERPOOL CITY CENTRE ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

