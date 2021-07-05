People can’t seem to agree on a Mickey Mouse mural on the building’s façade.

A massive cartoon artwork has sprouted on a landmark Wirral skyscraper.

On the facade of the former supermarket on the corner of Victoria Road and Rowson Street in New Brighton, the artwork depicts Disney character Mickey Mouse with green skin, a black eye, and a missing tooth.

Mickey is also clutching a placard with the words “Wetherspoons Police Department” in the police mugshot-inspired artwork, which could be a tribute to a previous mural that appeared on the side of the former Lacy’s bar back in 2019.

In September of that year, a mural of Mikey collapsed on the floor holding a can of spray paint with the words “Wetherspooned” above it was painted on the site, which is owned by JD Wetherspoon.

Two weeks later, it was quickly painted over, but the new image of Mickey has divided opinion.

“Personally, I think it’s horrible,” one person said in response to photos of the painting.

“Every day, Victoria Road looks more and more like Disneyland, what a mess, and hardly going to attract customers,” observed another.

Others, on the other hand, maintained that it was art: “It is an attempt to provide some pleasure and cheer at a terrible time – just chill and enjoy the cool artwork,” one commented.

“It is busy, and I think it looks wonderful, don’t be a downer, it looks great,” said another.

Many people praised the original design, with one commenting, “I’m sure there will be more to come, maybe Minnie will make an appearance soon.”

Another person added: “Well, it does what it’s supposed to do: it makes people laugh! The stranger the better. The flashes of color are never ending. Years ago, Victoria Road was a fantastically lively area.

“The elements that made it interesting back then are unlikely to be as compelling today.

“The energy level in the evenings is significantly higher. The artwork and color that abounds make it the most visually appealing road in the neighborhood.

“Even if it’s only for a little interaction, it draws people together. The summary comes to a close.