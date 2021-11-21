People can’t get enough of Wirral’s most popular homes on Zoopla.

In November, a unique mix of family houses was the most popular on Zoopla in Wirral.

While you would think that the property market would slow down as we approach closer to Christmas, it appears that this is not the case this year, with a slew of fresh listings for sale all throughout the borough.

Zoopla, a property listing website, tracks how much attention listed homes generate each month, whether you’re looking to buy or simply enjoy spending your time nosing at magnificent homes that you only dream of having one day.

Eastham, Moreton, and Port Sunlight properties are among the most popular Wirral properties right now.

The average price of a property in Wirral last year was £237,557, according to online estate portal Rightmove.

Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £215,659 in the Merseyside borough last year, while detached properties sold for an average of £402,268 and terraced properties sold for an average of £147,170.

Overall, sold prices in Wirral were 18 percent higher last year than the year before, and 25 percent higher than the 2017 peak of £189,467.

With that in mind, the most popular properties now on the market in the borough are all priced around £220,000, making the current market a steal for purchasers looking for their dream home.

It’s no surprise that people are drawn to these houses because of what they have to offer.

Eastham’s Renfrew Avenue

This well-presented two bedroom semi-detached cottage, which offers well-proportioned accommodation in a sought-after area, is now in the top spot with 627 views in the last 30 days.

It may require some modernizing and décor adjustments to make it more personal to the buyer, depending on preference, but there is no doubt about its bragging potential.

The lovely two-bedroom home on Renfrew Avenue in Eastham is a low-maintenance property near to local amenities.

The house has an entry hall, a parlor, a dining kitchen, an interior hallway, two bedrooms, and a bathroom.

A fireplace with an inlay may be seen in the lounge.