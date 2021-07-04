People can’t decide if St Helens belongs in Merseyside or Lancashire.

Although the metropolitan borough of St Helens as we know it today was established about 50 years ago, its Lancastrian roots remain an important element of its character.

The borough of St Helens has been a county borough since 1889, and it was officially created inside Merseyside in April 1974. Historically, the area, like many others in Merseyside today, was part of the Lancashire division of the “West Derby hundred.”

It was also announced earlier this week that the borough will gain two more council wards as a result of the altered boundaries.

Residents have long had a strong sense of pride, stretching back to their coal mining roots and beyond, and are home to Haydock Racecourse, the Dream sculpture, and the most successful Super League side in history, St Helens RFC.

While St Helens is now part of Merseyside, many people consider Lancashire to be their heartland, while others are happy to enjoy the best of both worlds, from history to transportation to a distinct accent and more.

The ECHO used social media to reach out to people in St Helens to find out how they feel about their identity, whether they identify as Lancashire or Merseyside residents, and what it means to be from the area.

Lancashire is still “instilled” in the St Helens identity, according to a lot of inhabitants, due to its history or prior generations.

“I was born in Lancashire and have never moved, therefore I’d call myself a Lancashire lass,” Joan Grimes stated.

“Lancashire because that is where I was born,” Joan Dutton explained.

“Lancashire as Merseyside was not around when I was born,” Jacqueline Scott wrote.

“I’d estimate 90 percent of individuals from St. Helens would answer Lancashire,” said Bill Cyril Buntin, “because people from outside the area assume St Helens is just a suburb of Liverpool, like Kirkby and Huyton, with no identity.”

“Lancashire,” Samantha Ashton said. Only a few years before I was born, St Helen’s became a part of Merseyside. As a result, my entire family grew up in Lancashire. It was always drilled into my head that I was from Lancashire, not Merseyside.”

"Lancashire, and the Post," Gary McGowan said.