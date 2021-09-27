People can ‘taste’ a mysterious odor in one region of Merseyside.

People in one region of Merseyside have complained about a mysterious “gas” odor that is “so intense they can taste it.”

A resident of St Elizabeth’s Place in Bootle, who did not want to be identified, said she smelled ‘gas’ on Wednesday, September 22.

The woman stated she had lived in the Bootle region for over 19 years, 11 of them near the docks, but had “never smelt such a strong gas scent before.”

The resident said she called Cadent, a gas emergency service, on Wednesday to have it checked out, but she later discovered on a local Facebook group that someone else had called half an hour earlier.

“I checked our residents association Facebook group – we have about 200 homes in the group out of about 500 properties,” the woman told The Washington Newsday.

“They’d been summoned half an hour before I arrived. The Bellway estate stretches from the canal to the Mel Inn, over Hawthorne Road, and up to the Menai Road park beyond Bootle Cemetery.

“Many of us smelled the gas, and I could taste it since it was so intense.

“The next night, Thursday, about 10.30 p.m., I smelt it in my bedroom again, and it made me nauseous all night.

“Other residents said they smelled it again the next morning.”

According to the resident, they received roughly 45 calls about the odor last night after reading about it on a Facebook group chat.

Last week, a spokeswoman for Cadent, a gas emergency service, said that they had received “a lot of calls” from the Bootle region.

The odor, however, did not seem to go away over the weekend, with several people complaining about it on a local Facebook group.

Cadent, the gas emergency service, said that there was a “clear and strong stench” in the area, and that they are still investigating what caused it because “it wasn’t natural gas.”

