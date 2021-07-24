People can collect £125 if they are told to self-isolate, according to Martin Lewis.

People in the UK who have been ordered to self-isolate after being ‘pinged’ by the NHS app are entitled to a £125 tax refund, according to Martin Lewis.

Rather than receiving cash, people who are eligible will have their tax codes modified so that they will pay less tax.

The funds will be used to offset the costs of working from home, such as higher energy expenditures due to being at home during the day.

You can claim tax back if you work at home for even one day, according to the finance expert, and claims can be backdated.

“HMRC has specifically confirmed to me that claims from employees working at home due to coronavirus measures, if their usual workplace is closed, are eligible for this relief,” he stated.

“The same is true if you have to work from home because NHS Test and Trace has told you to self-isolate, or because you’re self-isolating after being notified by the NHS app.”

For the 2020/21 tax year, HMRC received over three million claims for tax relief.

If you’ve worked from home, here’s how to get your tax back.

Even if you just worked from home for one day, the decrease in your tax payment is applied for the entire tax year.

Your boss must have forced you to work from home in order for you to be qualified, which means that millions of people are likely to be eligible for tax relief.

In these conditions, Martin has confirmed that persons who are “pinged” and self-isolating can also claim.

The amount you save is determined by the tax rate you pay.

For example, if an employee pays the 20% basic rate of tax and claims tax relief on £6 per week, they will receive £1.20 per week in tax relief (20% of £6 per week) to help pay for their household expenditures.

