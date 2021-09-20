People believe they’ve solved the enigma surrounding the note left for the new home owner.

The riddle of a note left inside the wall of a Walton home has been solved, according to Washington Newsday readers.

Jonathan Lewis, 32, a primary school teacher, discovered a doll with a creepy letter in a hole beneath the stairs in his new Walton home.

Jonathan saw the antique ragdoll was holding a note after pushing back more plasterboard.

“Dear reader/new house owner,” it began.

“Thank you so much for releasing me!

“My name is Emily, and I’d want to introduce myself. In 1961, my house’s original owners lived here. They had to go since I didn’t like them.

“All they did was sing and have a good time. It was revolting. I chose stabbing as their method of death, so I hope you have knives.

“I hope you get a good night’s sleep.”

Jonathan’s pals urged him to go away and sell up after receiving the terrifying letter.

“Some of my friends have advised me to put my house back on the market and move out,” he remarked, laughing.

“The letter dates from 1961, yet the estate agent told me that the kitchen was only completed four or five years ago when she was showing me around.

“I believe it was placed there at the time because the paper does not appear to be very old and appears to be recent.”

These were some of the responses from readers of The Washington Newsday.

“Oh, I would be right out,” Danielle Maddocks said.

“Haha, that’s brilliant,” Faye George exclaimed. Still, it would terrify me.”

“More like the previous owner left it as a prank,” Dave 45 commented.

“That’s simply a joke,” George Smiley said. I think he means it when he says it didn’t spook him out. To be honest, it’s not a particularly frightening note.”

“Definitely child’s writing,” DontBeACrank commented. Some kid who has seen too many horror movies!”

“I’m curious where the bodies are,” Gryffindor1 said. I wouldn’t go up into the loft by yourself…”

“The paper is sharp as if it was written yesterday,” Lauren Jones observed. It was only a hoax by the previous owners.”

“I’d put the house back on the market,” Nicola Regan remarked.