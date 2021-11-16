People believe a sea fossil discovered 8,300 feet up a mountain proves the Great Flood.

Many people have raced to claim a TikTok user’s video showing him discovering a sea fossil on top of a mountain as proof of the Great Flood, while paleontologists have different thoughts.

@tidalwavemoney, a TikTok user, discovered the fossil on November 12 and shared it online. “Right now, I’m at 8,300 feet, and inside this rock is this squid thing, and what are those in front of its head?” he questioned his audience.

After zooming out, the man revealed that the fossil was within a big rock with tentacle-like structures emerging from it and a line of discs in front.

With 3 million views, many people compared it to an alien, while others speculated that it was proof of the Biblical Great Flood.

The Washington Newsday enlisted the help of paleontologists, who all agreed that the fossil was a crinoid, a type of sea creature linked to starfish, sea urchins, and sand dollars. The crinoid was most likely formed during the Palaeozoic era, some 250 to 500 million years ago.

“What the gentleman has discovered is actually a lovely preserved fossil crinoids, often known as a sea flower,” said Tim Ewen, curator of the Natural History Museum.

"What the gentleman has discovered is actually a lovely preserved fossil crinoids, often known as a sea flower," said Tim Ewen, curator of the Natural History Museum.

"Crinoids have a stem that is tethered to or lying on the seafloor, raising the body (big spherical component in video) and arms above the water's surface. This allows the animal to graze more efficiently in the water above the seabed. These arms were employed to collect tiny floating food particles and are nicely preserved in this example. The food would have been collected by the tube feet, which are little tentacle-like soft tissue structures placed on the fine feather-like extensions along the arms, as seen in this specimen. The animal's mouth was at the base of its arms, on top of its circular body." "Crinoids are still alive today, but those with stalks now live in water deeper than 100 meters and are rarely seen by humans." However, stalked crinoids were once plentiful in shallow water (though only rarely survived intact!). Only highly mobile stalk-less crinoids called in today's shallower water.