People become unwell as a result of a homeless man’s ‘heartless’ swilling outside a McDonald’s.

The conduct of a McDonald’s employee who allegedly “swilled” a homeless man outside one of their restaurants sparked outrage and contempt.

After a member of staff allegedly poured Coca Cola on him, the man was stated to be “in tears.”

The incident occurred near the McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru at the Rock Retail Park by Green Lane in Birkenhead yesterday morning (Tuesday).

One woman was so taken aback by what she saw that she went to a charity shop to buy new clothes for the homeless man, only to be given them for free by the manager of the Koala North West shop in Claughton Village.

“We are aware of this complaint and are examining it as a matter of urgency,” a McDonald’s spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

These were some of the replies we received from readers of The Washington Newsday when we published the article yesterday.

“Their lives are hard enough as it is,” Jenny Morris said. “The person who went out and purchased him some clothing, and the shop that gave them, are what decent people do.” I truly hope the person who did this thinks about what they did. There’s no reason to be cruel.”

“Absolutely disgusting behavior to do that to another human being,” Mary-Jo Evans remarked.

“It’s awful to think someone could be so heartless,” Stephanie Kerber remarked.

“Surely there is cctv, and if he did, prosecute him for assault,” Philip Jones added.

“Heartbreaking, poor boy, no one deserves to be treated like that,” Teresa Devlin commented. Shame on whoever did it to him; no one can predict how their own life would turn out.”

“This is terrible; it makes me sad and outraged that somebody can do this to a homeless person,” Eileen Nolan remarked.

“What kind of world have kids been brought up in to think that is ok?” Richy Mason asked. What is wrong with people, repulsive horrible individuals about? I just can’t wrap my brain around this extreme vile behavior. Thankfully, the vast majority of us are decent people.”

“It is,” Christine Mary Palmer stated.

