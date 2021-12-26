People are vying for homes in high-demand Wirral postcodes.

The most popular postcodes on the Wirral have been revealed.

According to Zoopla, the most popular postcode in Wirral in 2021 based on the number of views per sales listing is CH46, which includes Moreton.

Birkenhead and Arrowe Park were also among the most popular, while West Kirby was the least popular location on the Wirral.

A three-bedroom home on Oakmere Close, close to Moreton Shore, is one such property.

It has a driveway and gardens to the front and back, as well as an en suite, and is on the market for £174,995.