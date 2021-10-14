People are unable to make phone calls due to a mobile network outage.

People were reportedly unable to make calls this morning after the mobile network Three went down.

Three consumers began having trouble making calls at 5 a.m., according to Down Detector, writes Mirror online.

Around 1,500 users had reported troubles by 8.45 a.m., implying that the concerns are widespread.

Shortly after 7.30 a.m., three of them confessed that there was a problem.

In a statement, the business said: “Please accept our apologies if this has impacted you; our engineers are working hard to resolve the issue. Updates will be posted here.” The majority of complaints indicated that making phone calls was the problem, with a lesser percentage indicating issues with mobile internet.

People flocked to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction.

Three received a tweet from a woman who said: “I’m unable to make or receive phone calls. Your live chat is currently unavailable. Isn’t it true that everyone on three is currently affected?” Another person commented, ” “Anyone else having issues with @ThreeUK? My entire family is unable to make or receive phone calls. three, three, three, three, three, three, three, three, three, three “..

Added one woman: “ThreeUKSupport (@ThreeUKSupport) I can’t call out or receive calls, and the same is true for those on the #three network #assistance “..

Over the last few weeks, technology companies have had a difficult time of it.

Snapchat was down for around four hours the other day.

For seven hours last week, all Facebook-owned apps, including WhatsApp and Instagram, were unavailable.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

