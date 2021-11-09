People are ‘terrified’ when yobs blast fireworks towards automobiles.

People were left ‘terrified for their lives’ and ‘traumatised’ as fireworks were launched towards automobiles, prompting police to take additional action.

When a woman, who requested anonymity, went to Everton Park’s viewing point to watch the city’s Bonfire Night fireworks, she was “encircled by yobs” who hurled fireworks onto and beneath her car.

The woman, who has autism, described herself as “hysterical” as she dialed 999, fearful for her life.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “I went to the viewing spot to see the fireworks around the city and was besieged by yobs who hurled lit fireworks over my car, beneath my car, and at my windows while recording me, as well as other automobiles.

“While I was in convulsions, I dialed 999, and two police vans arrived, attempting to safely evacuate people but being surrounded by the same yobs who ran at the police vans and tossed lit fireworks at them, attempting to aim them through the police windows and under the vans.

“The cops were forced to leave because there were too many unfazed teenagers.

“I’ve never been so afraid in my life, and I’m now traumatized.

“They stood metres away from me and fired lighted fireworks at my car, causing extensive damage.”

A group shoots and throws pyrotechnics towards the Everton Park viewing area, according to footage supplied to the @uniofliverpoolmemepage Instagram account.

Although one police matrix van seemed to have borne the brunt of the onslaught, other vehicles were also targeted.

The woman said that fireworks had left marks all over her car, that her wheel trims had come off, and that the paintwork had been dented and scratched.

After the attack, which “has created concern and grief in the neighborhood,” police have established a dispersal zone.

The Dispersal Zones encompass the locations shown on the map, which include the Everton Road and Brunswick Road intersection, as well as Heyworth Road and St Domingo Road. Making a left onto Everton Valley and then turning around.