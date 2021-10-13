People are taking photos of Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home, which has been turned into a tourist attraction.

As investigators continue their search for the lone person of interest in the killing of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, the home of Brian Laundrie’s parents in North Port, Florida, has become a tourist attraction, with visitors dropping by to take photos.

A number of cars were seen driving past the Laundrie family’s single-level home in the footage posted to Twitter, with some of them slowing down to take shots of the residence.

In another video, a motorist repeatedly drove past the North Port property while blasting Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.” The lyrics of the song are about a man who is concerned about people seeing him.

“All I want is to be alone in my ordinary home, but why do I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone?” And I always have the feeling that someone is watching me and that I don’t have any privacy,” the lyrics add.

Since Brian’s disappearance, the media has gathered outside the Laundrie family’s home. His family claims they haven’t seen him since he left the house on Sept. 14 to go hiking in the adjacent Carlton Reserve.

Beginning in June 2021, Laundrie, 23, embarked on a cross-country vacation with his fiancée Petito. On Sept. 1, he returned home alone to his family’s home. Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11 after failing to contact her. On Sept. 19, her remains were discovered in a secluded camping site in Teton County, Wyoming.

Petito’s death was initially judged a homicide by an autopsy. The young woman died by hand strangulation/throttling, according to the definitive autopsy report released Tuesday.

In a press conference, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue remarked, “We believe this was strangling by a human being.”

Petito died three to four weeks before her body was discovered, according to the official autopsy report, confirming prior reports that she died in late August.

Blue, on the other hand, refused to speculate on the exact time of her death or other details, such as the condition of her body when it was discovered, claiming that he was not permitted to do so under Wyoming law.

A whole-body CT scan, an examination by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist, and a toxicology report were all part of the autopsy.

It’s unclear whether the findings of the final autopsy would lead to more charges being brought against Laundrie, who is already facing fraud charges for illegally utilizing. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.