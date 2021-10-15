People are startled awake by ‘loud booms’ and’screeching’ as a van crashes into their home.

Police were called to Morningside Road in Norris Green at 11.50 p.m. on Thursday after reports of a Ford Transit van smashing into a house.

One resident wrote on a local Facebook group that they heard ‘loud bangs’ and that the noise ‘woke us all up because it was that loud.’

“I didn’t see anything apart than the van backed up into the home with lights on,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“I just heard a few booms followed by the screech of an automobile.”

The front of the house, as well as a Ford Fiesta parked outside, were both damaged, according to police.

Images of the devastation reveal a garden wall that has been shattered and bricks strewn across the grass.

The house was checked by a structural expert, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson. There is no indication that anyone within the property was injured.

“We were called at 11.50pm last night, Thursday, October 14, following allegations that a Ford Transit van had been driven into a house in Morningside Road in Norris Green,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The front of the property was damaged, as well as a Ford Fiesta automobile parked outside.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention the reference number 21000715593.