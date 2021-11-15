People are sharing footage incorrectly linked to a cab explosion, prompting police to issue an internet warning.

Following the explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which left one man dead and another in hospital, Merseyside Police has advised people to be careful online.

The force acknowledged that older videos of situations unrelated to Sunday’s explosion were being circulated.

At least one film, according to The Washington Newsday, appears to show the aftermath of an explosion on the Wirral in 2017.

