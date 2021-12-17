People are saying “Merry Christmas” again because of Donald Trump, according to him.

During his term, former President Donald Trump said that Americans “soon” began to say “Merry Christmas.”

During an interview with conservative network Newsmax on Thursday, Trump told former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee that the popular holiday greeting experienced a revival when he assumed office. “America has gone into a long time where people quit saying ‘Merry Christmas,'” said Huckabee, who was one of Trump’s Republican presidential primary opponents in 2016. This is a fantastic photograph. twitter.com/JhYHKjehY6 December 16, 2021 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) While emotive piano and strings music played in the background, Huckabee stated, “You purposefully changed that.” “And we said it frankly, ‘Merry Christmas,’ and we’re going to say it again.” Trump said, “That was part of my campaign.” “I believe the country had started with this ‘awake’ a little earlier. It was also humiliating for retailers to say “Merry Christmas.” You’d see these enormous chains begging for your money but refusing to say ‘Merry Christmas.’ And they’d use reds, whites, and snow, but they’d never say “Merry Christmas.”” “‘You’re going to say Merry Christmas again,’ I declared when I first started campaigning. People are already saying it, “He went on to speak more. “That was a significant part of what I was doing, and I used to mention it all the time throughout that time… I assure you, we brought it back pretty rapidly.” Trump “truly did” bring the word back, Huckabee said. He explained that the greeting was “part of American culture” and that it was not intended to “exclude anyone.” While stock film panned over photos of a Christmas tree covered with the American flag and “Be Best” decorations, he went on to remark that the phrase was “just just a celebration of what America does at Christmas.”

“Christmas is a big deal in America,” Trump acknowledged. “Everyone loves Christmas, regardless of whether they are Muslim, Christian, or Jewish. And they’d say “Merry Christmas” until these mad individuals arrived and demanded that it, along with everything else, be put to an end.” Trump ended by saying he was “extremely pleased of” his alleged achievement of reintroducing the greeting into mainstream use.

