People are saddened all over again by the death of a baby boy.

After an inquiry into the death of a baby boy found at a golf course in January was unable to ascertain how he died, people have expressed their “heartbreak.”

Senior coroner Andre Rebello said that despite lengthy examinations by two pathologists, the medical cause of death could not be determined during the inquest conducted yesterday at Gerald Majella Courthouse in Kirkdale.

The baby’s bones were discovered by a dog walker at Brackenwood golf course in Wirral in January, generating an outpouring of solidarity from the local community. Attempts to track down the baby’s relatives, including a national DNA search, have been unsuccessful.

A shopper who was teased by Home Bargains employees triumphs.

Merseyside Police got a call shortly before 4.30pm on January 29 reporting a child’s remains had been discovered at the course, which is on Bracken Lane in Bebington, according to the inquest, which lasted less than 10 minutes yesterday, September 29.

“The police distributed news releases and posters in the area, but sadly no one has come forward,” said senior coroner Mr Rebello.

The coroner returned an open verdict, stating that the baby’s body was likely to have been abandoned at the golf course between December and January 18 or 19, when a groundskeeper remembered seeing a bag on the ground.

It’s unclear whether the infant was born alive or dead.

The decision sparked a new outpouring of sorrow for the tragic infant, with many people flocking to social media to express their grief.

“Poor little babe, terribly sad,” one person said.

“How can they not know the reason of death?” remarked another, while another commented, “Heartbreaking, rest in peace little one.”

“Lots of love to you and the mum, whomever you are xxx,” one said.

“It’s really terrible that this little angel was left like that, and it’s even sadder that his mother hasn’t been identified and given any form of help,” another person remarked.

“RIP Bracken in the arms of angels,” said another, referring to a moniker given to the baby locally.

“I was just thinking about this today, heartbreaking,” one person said, while another added, “no one deserves to be left.”

“The summary comes to an end.”