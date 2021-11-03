People are preventing lorries from accessing the park in order to begin controversial construction.

Outside a Merseyside park, protesters gathered to prevent lorries from putting in materials in advance of a contentious development.

On Monday, November 1, and again on Tuesday, November 2, protesters were fast to stop vehicles carrying fence from entering Orrell Mount Park in Litherland, ahead of the park’s transformation into a 3G pitch.

The Jamie Carragher 23 Foundation and Sefton Council’s plans to turn more than an acre of green ground into a full-size 3G football pitch with flood lighting, a new changing room, and additional parking spots have sparked controversy in the community.

Despite 129 protests from park neighbors, the improvements were authorized by the council.

Locals have now parked on the park’s driveway to prevent lorries from parking, while protesters have gathered outside the gates with signs.

“Yes, we succeeded to stop them [on Monday]by placing cars on the driveway,” local campaigner John McDonald told The Washington Newsday.

“We can’t do that because [Sefton Council] hasn’t unlocked the gates today.” Volunteers are currently stationed at the entrance.” “Work is expected to begin shortly on Orrell Mount Playing fields to build brand new, all-weather 3G playing pitches, helping to promote and deliver the health and well-being advantages for players of all skills and ages,” a Sefton Council spokesperson stated following the protests. “Throughout this process, we have worked closely with members of the local community, ultimately listening to and acting on a small number of concerns, which has resulted in the addition of additional measures such as sound proofing boards and a strict operating schedule to ensure that any light pollution is minimized.”

“In the long run, we expect to be able to restore the existing pavilion for wider community usage.”