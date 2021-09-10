People are ‘picking up the bits’ on a roadway that has been flooded.

People on the street that was “worst affected” by yesterday’s floodwaters are cleaning up and assessing the damage today.

Flood water flooded homes and shops along Borough Road in Birkenhead yesterday evening after intense rain.

As water flowed into her home, one resident described it as “like scenes from the Titanic,” while others described the flooding as “devastating” to their businesses.

A portion of one lane of traffic was roped off while contractors worked to repair damage to a manhole cover, while another piece of Borough Road was restricted because the surface had cracked.

The aftermath of the flood was still obvious along the road today, despite the fact that the water had retreated, with debris strewn down the bottoms of railings along street corners, sandbags and garbage bags strewn about as the clean-up operation got into full swing.

Penny Clarke, who lives on a row of terraced houses that were extensively damaged by flood water and had only moved into the area three weeks earlier, is one of the residents.

She said she first realized there was a problem when her son tripped on water while going into their home’s hall to check on a package they had been expecting.

“I looked outside and saw water everywhere,” she explained. The back garden was flooded, and the water was creeping into the home from the front.

“We also received a text stating that our McDonalds would not be arriving.”

As the water continued to pour in, Penny, who was at home with her children and dogs, evacuated everyone upstairs to safety.

She says she was “astounded” by the aid she received from the local community after posting a plea for help on Facebook as the water levels continued to climb.

“It was like scenes from the Titanic when I opened the door because the water just flowed in because it was so high,” she claimed.

“My kitchen was flooded, and the kids were furious.

“With mops and buckets, around four or five individuals came over here in no time, offering to help.”

