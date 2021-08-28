People are perplexed by the mystery behind the shaky pole.

A dog walker was so perplexed by a curiously unsteady street pole that he took to social media to ask what was going on.

Yesterday, Neil Howells shot the video near New Brighton’s Grosvenor Road (Thursday).

He claimed that despite the fact that there was a slight breeze, it was not powerful enough to cause the pole to shake so severely.

On the video, Neil can be heard saying, “Wow… why is that doing that?” It’s insane, isn’t it?

“There isn’t a breath of fresh air… “There is no movement in the trees,” she said to a passer-by, before adding, “It’s paranormal, mate.”

The Facebook post drew over 100 responses, the most of which were amusing.

One man, who claimed to be an engineer, did, however, give a conceivable – albeit highly technical – explanation.

“It’s known as eigenfrequency, and it’s the frequency at which a system tends to oscillate in the absence of any driving or damping force,” he explained.

“It indicates the wind is causing the pole to tremble because the post is vibrating at its natural resonance frequency.”

